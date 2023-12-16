Bitadze totaled 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Friday's 128-111 loss to the Celtics.

Bitadze has been a consistent presence down low as the primary fill-in for Wendell Carter (finger), and given the big man still doesn't have a concrete return date, Bitadze will continue to benefit from an expanded role in the meantime. This was Bitadze's third double-double since moving to a steady starting role, and he's averaging 8.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game when playing with the first unit.