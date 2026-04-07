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section: | slug: magics-jamal-cain-iffy-for-wednesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Magic's Jamal Cain: Iffy for Wednesday
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1 min read
Cain is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota with a left calf contusion.
Cain left Monday's win over the Pistons in the second quarter with the injury and was unable to return. If his absence extends into Wednesday, Tristan da Silva could pick up a few extra minutes.
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