Cain provided two points (1-1 FG), three rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes during Monday's 124-112 loss to the Hawks.

After logging 19 minutes and producing 12 points, seven rebounds and one block in the Magic's previous game Saturday in Miami, Cain remained in the rotation for the second straight contest. The two-way player hasn't been a factor for the Magic for much of the season, but Cain appears to have at least temporarily gained the trust of head coach Jamahl Mosley. Cain could see his minor role in the rotation disappear once the likes of Anthony Black (abdomen) and Franz Wagner (ankle) return to action, however.