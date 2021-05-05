Ennis (calf) may not play again this season, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Ennis has already been ruled out of Wednesday's game against Boston, and coach Steve Clifford intimated that the wing -- as well as a few other injured Magic players -- may not return before the end of the regular season. "I don't even know what the time frame [is]," Clifford said. "If you look at the schedule now, it's seven games, I think it'd be 12 days, and I'm not sure even if any of those guys are that close, to be honest with you." Ennis was able to play in two games last week, but his calf injury has kept him out of eight of the last 10 contests, including Wednesday.