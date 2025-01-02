Caldwell-Pope finished with 21 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 105-96 loss to the Pistons.

Caldwell-Pope had a solid showing Wednesday, and this ended up being one of his most productive offensive performances of the campaign. The veteran sharpshooter reached the 20-point mark for the third time this season, but despite his struggles, there are reasons to believe he might be ready to turn things around. He's scored in double digits in five of his last seven appearances, a stretch in which he's averaging 12.9 points per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the floor. There's room for improvement, but he seems to be heading in the right direction.