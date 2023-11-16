Fultz (knee) won't play in Friday's game against the Bulls.

Fultz will miss fourth game in a row due to left knee tendinitis, and considering the Magic are ruling him out more than 24 hours in advance of Friday's contest, he could be headed for additional absences. Anthony Black has entered the starting five over the last three games in Fultz's stead, but his level of production -- 3.7 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per contest -- makes him worthy of consideration only in deeper leagues.