Wagner registered 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and six rebounds over 20 minutes during Sunday's 108-85 loss to the Mavericks.

Wagner ended up with a decent stat line, though he had one of his worst shooting performances of the campaign. The Magic are extremely thin in terms of frontcourt depth, with Wendell Carter (foot) and Goga Bitadze (foot) being questionable for Monday's matchup at Oklahoma City, so it wouldn't be surprising if Wagner gets the nod in the starting lineup in that contest. For what is worth, Wagner scored in double digits in three of his last four contests, averaging 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest in that span.