Wagner finished Friday's 115-88 win over the Pelicans with 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes.
Wagner delivered more points than Goga Bitadze, who was the starting center in Friday's win, but it's unclear if that will be enough to steal the starting job away from the 25-year-old. Wagner has been productive as a scorer and has recorded double-digit points in four of his last five appearances, shooting 51.2 percent from the field in that span.
More News
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Decent line but poor shooting•
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Late addition to starting lineup•
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Pops for 18 points in win•
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Solid outing in Olympic loss•
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Suiting up for Germany•
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Returns to Magic on two-year deal•