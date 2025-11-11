site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Remains out indefinitely
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wagner (knee) won't play Wednesday against the Knicks and doesn't have a return timetable.
Wagner is still recovering from his ACL injury and doesn't appear close to making his season debut. He can be considered week-to-week until Orlando releases an official update.
