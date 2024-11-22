Wagner closed Thursday's 119-118 win over the Lakers with 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 18 minutes.

Wagner set season highs in both scoring and assists while hitting the double-digit points mark for the eighth time in his last 10 appearances. The big man has played a significant role off the bench through 17 regular-season outings, and in his last five contests he has averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 17.0 minutes per game.