Magic's Noah Penda: Makes little impact in first start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Penda closed with five points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 103-91 loss to Philadelphia.
The rookie forward was making his first career NBA start in a depleted Magic frontcourt, but Penda didn't quite take full advantage of the opportunity. The 2025 second-round pick has seen a big spike in his court time in January with both Franz Wagner (ankle) and Moritz Wagner (knee) sidelined and even Tristan da Silva (back) unavailable Friday, and over the last three games Penda is averaging 9.3 points, 7.3 boards, 2.0 steals, 1.7 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.3 threes in 29.3 minutes.
