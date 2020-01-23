Law generated 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Charge.

Law provided a well-rounded line, though his efforts weren't enough to lead Lakeland to victory. With Josh Magette back in town and Andrew Rowsey performing spectacularly, there's a chance Law could see a reduction in workload over the coming weeks. That said, regardless of what happens, Law remains perhaps the best player for the Magic's minor league affiliate. Through 27 games, he's provided 19.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.7 minutes.