Carter had 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 31 minutes during Monday's 104-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Carter has recorded back-to-back double-doubles while making his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball as well, with two blocks and five steals in that span. Carter is not expected to be a go-to guy on offense in a scheme led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but any contributions on offense will certainly boost his fantasy upside. He's averaging 10.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game over his last 11 contests.