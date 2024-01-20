Carter supplied 25 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 124-109 loss to the 76ers.

No Orlando starter managed more than 16 points or eight rebounds in a game that wasn't as close as its final score indicated. The double-double was Carter's second of the season in 16 games, with the other coming back on Nov. 2. The 24-year-old center has been productive since returning from a knee injury that cost him five games in January, averaging 20.0 points, 6.3 boards and 1.7 threes in 23.0 minutes over the last three games while shooting 71.0 percent from the floor and 55.6 percent from beyond the arc. Goga Bitadze has remained the starter at center for now, but he played only 16 minutes Friday.