Carter contributed 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two blocks across 13 minutes in Saturday's 126-118 preseason win over the Heat.

Carter was one of six Magic players to score double-digit points and one of three to record multiple blocks. The 26-year-old center is coming off a down season in which his usage rate dropped to a career-low 16.1 percent, and that trend may continue with Desmond Bane now in the mix. Carter averaged 9.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 25.9 minutes per game in a career-high 68 regular-season appearances (51 starts) in the 2024-25 campaign.