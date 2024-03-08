Carter (knee) went through shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus the Knicks and will be a game-time decision, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Carter is officially listed as questionable after missing Orlando's previous contest with right knee soreness. The 24-year-old big man's participation in the shootaround is a good sign of his availability against the Knicks, but he'll still be a game-time decision ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.