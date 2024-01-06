Carter (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Carter is in danger of missing his second straight game due to a knee issue. Goga Bitadze (illness) is also questionable, so there is potential for a thin Magic frontcourt. More clarity on Carter's status should come once he tests things out during pregame warmups.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Ruled out against Denver•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Questionable against Denver•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Efficient as scoring threat•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Available off bench•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Late scratch Friday•