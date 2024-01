Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said Carter (knee) will be on a 12-to-16-minute restriction in Monday's game against the Knicks, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Orlando will be mindful of keeping Carter's workload in check while he makes his return from a five-game absence due to right knee tendinitis. Goga Bitadze will continue to start at center, but Carter could eventually supplant him atop the depth chart once he gets fully ramped up over the course of a few games.