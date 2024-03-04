Carter accumulated 19 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 113-91 victory over Detroit.

Carter is off to a strong start in March after a relatively quiet February. During those 12 games, he averaged 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 three-pointers, and his defense took a step back with 0.3 blocks and 0.3 steals.