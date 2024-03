Carter produced 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 118-88 victory over Memphis.

Carter was immense on both ends of the court Saturday, limiting Jaren Jackson to a four-point, four-rebound effort while also recording his seventh double-double of the campaign. The 13 rebounds were Carter's second-best mark of the season, and he also snapped a six-game stretch with single-digit scoring figures.