Carter (foot) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Thunder.

Carter sustained a left plantar fascia strain during the second quarter of Sunday's 108-85 loss to Dallas, in which he posted six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two steals, two assists and one rebound across nine minutes. The big man is also dealing with ongoing right knee tendinitis, and it would not come as a surprise to see him sit out on the second day of a back-to-back set. If Carter is unable to play Monday, Moritz Wagner will likely handle an increased workload.