Carter is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to a sore right knee.

Carter must have tweaked his knee during Tuesday's game and is now in danger of missing the second leg of a back-to-back set. There won't be a shootaround Wednesday, so Carter is essentially going to be a game-time decision. If he's not able to give it a go, Moritz Wagner would get an opportunity to start, and he'd make for an attractive streamer with a favorable matchup versus the Wizards.