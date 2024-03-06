Carter is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to a sore right knee.
Carter must have tweaked his knee during Tuesday's game and is now in danger of missing the second leg of a back-to-back set. There won't be a shootaround Wednesday, so Carter is essentially going to be a game-time decision. If he's not able to give it a go, Moritz Wagner would get an opportunity to start, and he'd make for an attractive streamer with a favorable matchup versus the Wizards.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Comes close to double-double•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Plays well in win•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Posts double-double•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Records double-double Saturday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Hits for 22 against OKC•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Season-best outing in double-double•