Magic's Wendell Carter: Quiet in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter recorded eight points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 loss to the Knicks.
This was a mild effort for Carter as the Magic picked up their second loss over their last three games. Carter's fantasy appeal remains limited to late-round territory -- through 23 regular-season games, he's averaging 11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.6 steals.
