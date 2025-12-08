Carter recorded eight points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 loss to the Knicks.

This was a mild effort for Carter as the Magic picked up their second loss over their last three games. Carter's fantasy appeal remains limited to late-round territory -- through 23 regular-season games, he's averaging 11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.6 steals.