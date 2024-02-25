Carter closed with 11 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 victory over the Pistons.

Carter didn't get many offensive touches in what turned out to be a relatively low-scoring affair, but he made the most of his opportunities, missing just two shots from the field and recording his first double-double since Feb. 2. Carter is firmly entrenched as Orlando's starting center, but it's no secret that he holds a secondary role on offense, and his numbers back that up. He's averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.2 blocks per game since the beginning of February.