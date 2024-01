Carter (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Carter will miss a second straight game due to right knee tendinitis. However, Goga Bitadze (illness), Anthony Black (illness) and Markelle Fultz (knee) have been upgraded to available. Carter's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday versus Minnesota, but Orlando figures to be cautious with Carter, who's already missed extensive time this season due to multiple injuries.