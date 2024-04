Carter had 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 win over the Bulls.

Carter has been playing well of late and finished just two boards away from recording what would've been his fourth double-double over his last five appearances. He's averaging 13.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game since the beginning of April.