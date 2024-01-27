Carter provided 20 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 107-106 loss to the Grizzlies.

Carter continues to flip the script, scoring at least 15 points for the fifth time in the past six games. After falling off the fantasy radar, he has turned things around of late, putting up top 30 numbers over the past two weeks. Rumors of a trade continue to swirl, but for now, he should be viewed as a must-roster player across most formats.