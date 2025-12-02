Carter finished Monday's 125-120 win over the Bulls with 17 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 30 minutes.

Carter has made a three-pointer in all but one of his last seven games, averaging 12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks in that span while shooting 54.7 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from three. He has been very efficient with the ball in his hands, possibly due to open looks generated by his teammates, but Carter has shown that he can be a strong fantasy player and should be rostered in most formats.