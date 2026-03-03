Carter (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Carter was a late addition to the injury report due to left ankle soreness and will miss his first game since Jan. 11. With the big man sidelined, Moritz Wagner and Jonathan Isaac are candidates for increased minutes, while Goga Bitadze could enter the rotation. Carter's next opportunity to play will come Thursday against Dallas.