Carter has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Dallas due to a left plantar fascia strain, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Carter hobbled off the floor in the second quarter, which could also be attributed to his ongoing right knee tendinitis on top of the new issue with his left foot. The big man played through the knee pain, though the new foot injury is a cause for concern moving forward. Carter's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder on the second day of a back-to-back set. In the 25-year-old's absence, Moritz Wagner will likely shoulder an increased workload.