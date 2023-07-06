The Trail Blazers matched Thybulle's three-year, $33 million offer from the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Thybulle was a restricted free agent, so Portland was able to retain the 26-year-old forward despite Dallas' offer. He averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists in 27.7 minutes across 22 games for the Trail Blazers in 2022-23. Thybulle will likely be a part of the team's young core for their rebuild if Damian Lillard is traded, as expected.