Johnson is being sent to the Mavericks on Wednesday as part of the Anthony Davis (finger) deal, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. Khris Middleton, Malaki Branham and Marvin Bagley will join Johnson in Dallas, while Davis, D'Angelo Russell (illness), Jaden Hardy and Dante Exum (knee) move to Washington. The Mavericks also received two first-round picks and three second-round picks.

Johnson will add some depth to Dallas' backcourt, where he'll compete for minutes with the likes of Branham, Max Christie, Caleb Martin and Klay Thompson. Johnson has shown some flashes this season, but it's unclear how he'll factor into Jason Kidd's rotation, so managers in most leagues can watch this situation develop from the waiver wire. Johnson can be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs while the trade finalizes.