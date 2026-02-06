default-cbs-image
Johnson (recently traded) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against San Antonio.

Johnson was shipped off by the Wizards to the Mavericks on Wednesday, a trade highlighted by Anthony Davis (finger) being dealt to Washington. Johnson was not available for Thursday's game against the Spurs but is trending toward playing in Saturday's rematch. The second-year pro is averaging just 8.6 minutes per game this season, and he faces an uphill battle for playing time with his new team.

