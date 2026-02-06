This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Mavericks' AJ Johnson: Unavailable Thursday
Johnson (recently traded) won't play Thursday against the Spurs.
Johnson was dealt from the Wizards to the Mavs on Wednesday, but he won't be available Thursday since the trade isn't yet official. His next chance to make his Dallas debut will arrive Saturday in San Antonio.