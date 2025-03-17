Now Playing

Dallas recalled Davis (thigh) from the G League's Texas Legends on Monday.

Davis participated in 5-on-5 drills during Monday's G League practice as part of his return to action plan, but there's no word on how he fared just yet. As far as a timetable goes, it's still murky whether Davis will suit up for the Mavericks in the near future.

