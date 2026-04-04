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Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Out again Sunday
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Martin (heel) is out for Sunday's game versus the Lakers.
This will be his 10th straight game on the sidelines. It seems unlikely that Martin will be cleared for Tuesday's meeting with the Clippers.
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