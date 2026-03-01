default-cbs-image
Martin (back) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Martin was initially listed as questionable but now appears likely to return from a one-game absence due to lower-back soreness. With P.J. Washington (ankle) and Naji Marshall (finger) expected to join Cooper Flagg (foot) on the sidelines, Martin is likely to see increased playing time and is a top candidate to enter the starting five.

