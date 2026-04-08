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section: | slug: mavericks-caleb-martin-wont-play-tuesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Won't play Tuesday
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1 min read
Martin (heel) is out for Tuesday's game versus the Clippers.
Martin hasn't played since March 15, but he was listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game, which can be considered a sign of progress. His next chance to play will come Wednesday in Phoenix.
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