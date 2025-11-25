Flagg logged 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 106-102 loss to the Heat.

After dropping a season-high 29 points against the Pelicans on Friday, Flagg has scored 24 points on 9-for-29 shooting over his past two appearances. While the rookie's offense has been inconsistent, he has been an elite defender early in his career, averaging 2.0 stocks per game through his first 18 appearances.