Flagg closed Monday's 125-122 loss to the Trail Blazers with 15 points (6-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals across 35 minutes.

Flagg didn't have a particularly efficient shooting performance, but his production across the board remains an encouraging development during his first season. Over his last eight games, the rookie No. 1 overall pick has averaged 25.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.9 steals in 37.3 minutes per contest.