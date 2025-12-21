Flagg registered 24 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 37 minutes during Saturday's 121-114 loss to the 76ers.

Flagg has been playing really well as of late, and he recently received praise from his teammate, Naji Marshall. "Coop is really amazing at basketball," Marshall said. "He's a dog on both ends of the floor. Every game somebody guards him with their best defender, and he just goes out and proves that he's the No. 1 pick and why he was the No. 1 pick. Pledge allegiance to the Flagg." Flagg has scored at least 20 points in four straight and he'll look to make it five in a row Monday in New Orleans.