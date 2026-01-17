Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Late scratch with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell (illness) is out for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
After not being listed on the initial injury report, Russell is a late scratch due to an illness Saturday. His next chance to play arrives Monday against the Knicks, though Russell hasn't been part of the Dallas rotation in three consecutive contests.
