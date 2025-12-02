Russell had eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and two assists across 18 minutes during Monday's 131-121 victory over the Nuggets.

Russell's production has been very inconsistent this season, as he has shown instances of being able to pop for 20-plus points, but regularly seems to disappoint. With the emergence of Ryan Nembhard, Russell is now buried deeper on the depth chart and will see a decrease in usage moving forward.