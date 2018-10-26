Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: To make first NBA start
Brunson will start Friday's game against Toronto, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Brunson has come off the bench in his first four NBA games, but he'll draw the start in place of the injured Dennis Smith (ankle) in Toronto. Brunson is averaging 5.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 18 minutes per game so far this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times