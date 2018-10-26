Brunson will start Friday's game against Toronto, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Brunson has come off the bench in his first four NBA games, but he'll draw the start in place of the injured Dennis Smith (ankle) in Toronto. Brunson is averaging 5.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 18 minutes per game so far this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories