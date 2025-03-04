Jones accumulated 21 points (9-10 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and one block across 34 minutes during Monday's 122-98 loss to the Kings.

Jones, who had just signed a two-way contract with Dallas on March 1, got off to a flying start with his new team. Dallas' frontcourt has been destroyed by injuries, opening the door for Jones to offer up some fantasy appeal in the short term. Fantasy managers in need of a big man may want to give him a close look, especially with free agent center Moses Brown having success in this role previously.