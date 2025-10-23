Thompson ended with 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 125-92 loss to the Spurs.

The veteran sharpshooter showed signs of rust in his season debut, and his playing time was likely negatively affected by Wednesday's rout. Thompson's fantasy value looks to be on the decline for his age-35 campaign, but he'll still likely have a green light to fire away on offense until the Mavericks get Kyrie Irving (knee) back into the fray.