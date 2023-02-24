Irving provided 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Thursday's 142-116 victory over the Spurs.

Irving missed the Mavericks' final contest before the All-Star break due to low back tightness, but the issue didn't limit the dynamic point guard during Dallas' first game back. He was incredibly efficient, scoring 23 points on just 13 shot attempts, and has dished out at least five assists in all five contests since joining the Mavericks. With his new team, Irving is averaging 27.2 points, 6.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals-plus-blocks in 36.8 minutes on 54.5/46.2/100 shooting.