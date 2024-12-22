Irving (shoulder) produced 15 points (6-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 38 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 win over the Clippers.

Irving returned to action Saturday after missing Dallas' previous contest, providing a lift offensively while ending as one of three Mavericks with 15 or more points and handing out a team-high-tying assist total. Irving should see his production increase as he gets back to 100 percent, so expect the veteran guard to continue to improve as he remains on the court and recovers from that shoulder injury.