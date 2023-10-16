Irving (groin) returned to practice as a full participant Monday, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Irving was considered out indefinitely, so his return to practice is certainly a positive sign, especially given Luka Doncic's (calf) status is currently up in the air. It's unclear if Irving will play in Dallas' preseason finale against the Pistons on Friday, but it appears the star point guard will be good to go for the regular-season opener in San Antonio on Oct. 25.