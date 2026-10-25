Sasser posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3PT), five assists and three rebounds over 27 minutes in a 122-106 loss to San Antonio on Saturday.

Sasser was one of three Mavericks players who scored 12 points during Saturday's loss, and each of them finished second on the Mavericks in scoring behind Sergio de Larrea (12). Sasser has scored in double digits in two of the first three games of the season, and the fourth-year guard brings an offensive spark off the bench for Dallas. He's in line for more work for at least the next couple of games for as long as Cooper Flagg (shoulder) is sidelined.